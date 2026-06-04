CSL Group takes delivery of new self-unloading Kamsarmax bulker

Montreal-based CSL Group announced that it took delivery of the self-unloading vessel CSL Kuleana from Chinese yard Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding on May 29.
Now on its maiden voyage, the ship is the fourth of five Kamsarmax newbuilds developed with the company's pool partner to replace ageing vessels.
Built for dry bulk trades, the vessel has a cargo capacity of 72,250 tonnes and a self-unloading rate of up to 5,000 tonnes per hour. The standardised configuration allows the fleet to respond to market needs while maintaining consistent services for customers.
CSL Group stated that the new series is expected to deliver approximately 40 per cent greater efficiency than the legacy ships through improved fuel consumption and optimised cargo lift.
To support port operations, the vessel is equipped with Tier III, methanol-ready engines and is designed for shore power connection.
According to CSL Group, its global fleet comprises 96 vessels of various types. This fleet includes self-unloaders, transhippers, cement carriers, bulk carriers, multi-purpose vessels, tugs, and barges.