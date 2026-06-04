CSL Group takes delivery of new self-unloading Kamsarmax bulker

Montreal-based CSL Group announced that it took delivery of the self-unloading vessel CSL Kuleana from Chinese yard Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding on May 29.

Now on its maiden voyage, the ship is the fourth of five Kamsarmax newbuilds developed with the company's pool partner to replace ageing vessels.

Built for dry bulk trades, the vessel has a cargo capacity of 72,250 tonnes and a self-unloading rate of up to 5,000 tonnes per hour. The standardised configuration allows the fleet to respond to market needs while maintaining consistent services for customers.