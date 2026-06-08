Sallaum Lines takes delivery of two new PCTCs

Sallaum Lines has expanded its shipping fleet following the dual delivery of the pure car and truck carriers Ocean Express and Ocean Navigator in China. Constructed by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Jiangsu, both vessels will operate under the Cyprus flag.

Each vessel has a capacity of 7,400 CEU across 13 cargo decks, designed to accommodate passenger vehicles, heavy commercial trucks, and oversized project cargo.

The design features maximum vehicle height and width clearances of 5.4 metres and 13.5 metres, respectively, alongside LNG dual-fuel propulsion systems.