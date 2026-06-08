Sallaum Lines takes delivery of two new PCTCs

Sallaum Lines has expanded its shipping fleet following the dual delivery of the pure car and truck carriers Ocean Express and Ocean Navigator in China. Constructed by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Jiangsu, both vessels will operate under the Cyprus flag.
Each vessel has a capacity of 7,400 CEU across 13 cargo decks, designed to accommodate passenger vehicles, heavy commercial trucks, and oversized project cargo.
The design features maximum vehicle height and width clearances of 5.4 metres and 13.5 metres, respectively, alongside LNG dual-fuel propulsion systems.
Addressing previous capacity limitations, the company reported that its service demand has regularly exceeded available space over the past several years. To manage this demand, Sallaum Lines has operated eight sailings from the far east to Europe in 2026.
The carrier announced plans to launch a dedicated China-Europe service in 2027 to further support these shipping routes.
"The delivery of these vessels also reinforces our confidence in the long-term potential of the China-Europe trade corridor and our commitment to investing in the services and infrastructure required to support our customers," explained Sami Sallaum, Chairman of Sallaum Lines.