Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | January 21 – Focus on deliveries: Irish Sea Ro-Ro, Japanese car carrier and Chinese bulker

Deliveries include a Ro-Ro for a Swedish operator, a car carrier for a Japanese shipping company, and bulk carriers for two Asian customers. A Norwegian owner has meanwhile placed an order for a fully electric vessel to be built in the Netherlands.
Stena Connecta, the latest purpose-built freight vessel commissioned by Stena Line for the Irish Sea, has arrived in Belfast Harbour and is due to go into commercial service on the Belfast-Heysham route on Friday, January 23.
The ship joins her sister vessel Stena Futura, which went into service on the Belfast-Heysham service in October 2025. Together, they will offer an additional 40 per cent freight capacity on the increasing popular trade route between Northern Ireland and Britain.
Stena Connecta has a length of 147 metres, a beam of 26.3 metres, a maximum draught of 5.2 metres, space for 12 passengers, and capacity for up to 2,800 lane metres of freight.
Japanese operator Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) took delivery of a new LNG-powered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) from Imabari Shipbuilding on Wednesday, January 14.
Undine Highway belongs to a series of LNG-powered PCTCs that were built in compliance with ClassNK requirements. Century Highway Green, the first ship in the series, was handed over to K Line in 2021.
Like her sisters, the newbuild has an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a draught of nine metres, a gross tonnage of over 75,000, and space for 7,000 vehicles.
China's Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping Group has taken delivery of a new bulk carrier built by local shipyard Jiangsu Haitong Offshore Engineering Equipment (JSHT).
GH Pride is the first vessel in a new series of 63,500DWT bulk carriers built by JHST for the same owner. Her dimensions meanwhile make her the first Ultramax vessel in the Guohang Ocean Shipping fleet.
This vessel features an oversized hold equipped with four cranes and grabs, thus enhancing its ability to accommodate various types of cargo.
Norwegian shipping company K. Sætre Rederi has ordered a fully electric cargo vessel to be built by Dutch shipyard Royal Bodewes.
The vessel will operate along Norway’s coastal route, transporting steel products on behalf of local steel producer 7 Steel Nordic. Her delivery is scheduled for March 2028.
With a length of 70 metres and a deadweight of approximately 3,600, the vessel will feature a 13.3MWh battery system that can deliver a range of more than 270 nautical miles. Electrical integration will be delivered by Seam.
Shin Kasado Dockyard, a subsidiary of Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group, delivered the 64,000 DWT Handymax bulk carrier Belfox on January 15.
The Panama-flagged vessel has a total length of 199.98 metres, a width of 32.24 metres, and a depth of 19.30 metres. The ship has a specific deadweight of 63,541 and a gross tonnage of 36,278.
It is equipped with a MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine, a service speed of about 14 knots, and is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai. The vessel applies the common structural rules for bulk carriers and oil tankers.