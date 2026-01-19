Norway's K. Saetre Rederi taps Dutch builder for new electric cargo ship

The vessel will sail under the Norwegian flag and will comply with Norwegian crew terms and conditions.

Royal Bodewes said the advanced hull design and hydrodynamics will lead to minimum resistance, while smart energy management systems for optimal battery performance, in combination with a high-efficiency propeller design, will reduce energy consumption and increase the endurance of the vessel when sailing on batteries.

"With this electric range, we can operate [on] large parts of the Norwegian coastline fully electric without emissions, largely relying on existing charging infrastructure,” said Åge Sætre, Owner and Technical Manager of K. Sætre Rederi.