VESSEL REVIEW | Stena Futura – New hybrid Ro-Ro for Stena Line's Irish Sea service
A new hybrid Ro-Ro vessel was recently handed over to Swedish shipping company Stena Line.
The Cyprus-flagged Stena Futura is the first in a new series of two Ro-Ro vessels to be fitted with hybrid propulsion systems that include batteries and multi-fuel engines that can operate on methanol and biofuel.
According to Niclas Mårtensson, Chief Executive Officer of Stena Line, the multi-hybrid solution will not only comply with upcoming regulations but will also reduce the company’s CO2 emissions, thus aiding its customers in achieving their scope three emissions targets.
Built to overcome capacity limitations posed by restricted ports
Stena Futura has a length of 147 metres (482 feet), a beam of 26.3 metres (86.3 feet), a maximum draught of 5.2 metres (17 feet), space for 12 passengers, and capacity for up to 2,800 lane metres (9,200 linear feet) of freight.
An optimised hull form meanwhile enables the ship to transport more freight per voyage compared to vessels of similar size.
The ship also features a shore power charging connection. Charging facilities will be made available by UK port operator Peel Ports at one of her strops in Heysham.
Three bow thrusters will provide optimum manoeuvrability and reliability while a shallow draught and a specially designed engine/propeller configuration will further enhance berthing capability in extreme weather. These features satisfy requirements to boost capacity to maximum in restricted ports.
Provisions for wind-assist propulsion installation
Stena Futura and sister ship Stena Connecta – which is due to enter service in 2026 – are expected to enhance freight capacity by 40 per cent on the Belfast-Heysham route in response to an increase in customer demand for services to and from Northern Ireland via the Irish Sea.
Stena Line said the ships are engineered for resilience, with bespoke marine technology tailored for the unique tidal and weather conditions at Heysham.
Stena Futura has already begun serving the freight-only Belfast-Heysham route. The vessel departs on 12 sailings per week, providing additional freight capacity on the route that connects local haulers directly into the North of England road freight network.
Construction of Stena Futura and Stena Connecta was undertaken by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Weihai. Both vessels have been designed to accommodate wind-assist propulsion units from Norsewind though only Stena Connecta will be fitted with these from the outset by the time she enters service next year.