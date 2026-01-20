Stena Line's newest Irish Sea Ro-Ro arrives in Belfast following delivery voyage

Stena Connecta, the latest purpose-built freight vessel commissioned by Stena Line for the Irish Sea, has arrived in Belfast Harbour and is due to go into commercial service on the Belfast-Heysham route on Friday, January 23.

The ship joins her sister vessel Stena Futura, which went into service on the Belfast-Heysham service in October 2025. Together, they will offer an additional 40 per cent freight capacity on the increasing popular trade route between Northern Ireland and Britain.

Stena Connecta has a length of 147 metres, a beam of 26.3 metres, a maximum draught of 5.2 metres, space for 12 passengers, and capacity for up to 2,800 lane metres of freight.