Japanese shipbuilder delivers new Handymax bulk carrier

The cargo holds include topside and hopper tanks for loading bulk cargoes, grain, coal, ore, cement, steel coil, and long size steel. The vessel features wide cargo hatch openings with folding-type hatch covers and four sets of deck cranes.

The ship complies with the international maritime solid bulk cargoes code and the international maritime dangerous goods code. Environmental equipment satisfies MARPOL and ballast water management conventions.

According to the builder, the vessel addresses phase three carbon dioxide emission requirements ahead of the required phase two schedule. It includes a ballast water treatment system and an inventory of hazardous material for the ship recycling convention.

Meanwhile, propulsion is supported by energy-saving devices, a high-efficiency propeller, and low-friction paint for the outer hull.