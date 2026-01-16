Japanese shipbuilder delivers new Handymax bulk carrier

Shin Kasado Dockyard, a subsidiary of Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group, delivered the 64,000 DWT Handymax bulk carrier Belfox on January 15.
The Panama-flagged vessel has a total length of 199.98 metres, a width of 32.24 metres, and a depth of 19.30 metres. The ship has a specific deadweight of 63,541 and a gross tonnage of 36,278.
It is equipped with a MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine, a service speed of about 14 knots, and is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai. The vessel applies the common structural rules for bulk carriers and oil tankers.
The cargo holds include topside and hopper tanks for loading bulk cargoes, grain, coal, ore, cement, steel coil, and long size steel. The vessel features wide cargo hatch openings with folding-type hatch covers and four sets of deck cranes.
The ship complies with the international maritime solid bulk cargoes code and the international maritime dangerous goods code. Environmental equipment satisfies MARPOL and ballast water management conventions.
According to the builder, the vessel addresses phase three carbon dioxide emission requirements ahead of the required phase two schedule. It includes a ballast water treatment system and an inventory of hazardous material for the ship recycling convention.
Meanwhile, propulsion is supported by energy-saving devices, a high-efficiency propeller, and low-friction paint for the outer hull.