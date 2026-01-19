Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping welcomes new Ultramax bulker to fleet

China's Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping Group has taken delivery of a new bulk carrier built by local shipyard Jiangsu Haitong Offshore Engineering Equipment (JSHT).

GH Pride is the first vessel in a new series of 63,500DWT bulk carriers built by JHST for the same owner. Her dimensions meanwhile make her the first Ultramax vessel in the Guohang Ocean Shipping fleet.

This vessel features an oversized hold equipped with four cranes and grabs, thus enhancing its ability to accommodate various types of cargo.