Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping welcomes new Ultramax bulker to fleet

China's Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping Group has taken delivery of a new bulk carrier built by local shipyard Jiangsu Haitong Offshore Engineering Equipment (JSHT).
GH Pride is the first vessel in a new series of 63,500DWT bulk carriers built by JHST for the same owner. Her dimensions meanwhile make her the first Ultramax vessel in the Guohang Ocean Shipping fleet.
This vessel features an oversized hold equipped with four cranes and grabs, thus enhancing its ability to accommodate various types of cargo.
Her optimised hull design, paired with energy efficiency enhancement devices and a low-wind-resistance superstructure, can help significantly reduce fuel consumption during navigation.
The vessel satisfies the requirements of both EEDI phase III and IMO Tier III NOx emissions regulations. An intelligent navigation assistance system will meanwhile ensure safe passage when encountering challenging sea conditions.
GH Pride measures 199.8 metres long by 32 metres wide and has a draught of 6.5 metres. The newbuild will sail under the flag of Liberia.