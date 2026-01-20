PCC/PCTC

New dual-fuel car carrier delivered to K Line

Japanese operator Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) took delivery of a new LNG-powered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) from Imabari Shipbuilding on Wednesday, January 14.

Undine Highway belongs to a series of LNG-powered PCTCs that were built in compliance with ClassNK requirements. Century Highway Green, the first ship in the series, was handed over to K Line in 2021.

Like her sisters, the newbuild has an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a draught of nine metres, a gross tonnage of over 75,000, and space for 7,000 vehicles.

Power is provided by a dual-fuel main engine that can operate on either diesel or LNG to deliver a service speed of 19 knots. Providing the LNG supply to the engine is a fuel tank with a total capacity of 2,439 cubic metres.

The engine is also capable of reducing emissions of methane slip and is fitted with an exhaust gas recirculation system. Thus, any boil-off gas that would otherwise be lost will instead be redirected to the generators and boilers.

Undine Highway's other sisters in the K Line fleet include the 2024-built Nereus Highway and Poseidon Highway and the 2025-built Oceanus Highway and Tethys Highway.

