New dual-fuel car carrier delivered to K Line

Japanese operator Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) took delivery of a new LNG-powered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) from Imabari Shipbuilding on Wednesday, January 14.

Undine Highway belongs to a series of LNG-powered PCTCs that were built in compliance with ClassNK requirements. Century Highway Green, the first ship in the series, was handed over to K Line in 2021.

Like her sisters, the newbuild has an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a draught of nine metres, a gross tonnage of over 75,000, and space for 7,000 vehicles.