Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | December 9 – Chinese-built car carriers, Dutch hybrid inland ship and more
Deliveries include a car carrier for an Italian shipping company and a bulk carrier for Taiwanese operator. Construction meanwhile continues on multi-purpose ships for German and Dutch owners and an LNG-fuelled vehicle carrier that will serve a Japanese firm's global routes.

Briese Group's newest multi-purpose cargo ship floated out

Chinese shipbuilder Taizhou Sanfu Heavy Industry launched a new triple-deck cargo ship on Saturday, December 6.

The 11,000DWT BBC Seoul belongs to a series ordered by Germany’s Briese Group for the transport of bulk, heavy lift, and project cargo. The vessels will be operated under long-term time charters by Briese subsidiary BBC Chartering for worldwide trading.

Dutch yard launches Erik Thun Group's newest hybrid cargo ship

Dutch shipbuilder Ferus Smit has launched a new hybrid cargo vessel ordered by Swedish shipping company the Erik Thun Group.

Naven is the final vessel in a series of six built by Ferus Smit for the Erik Thun Group. Lidan, the first ship in the series, was handed over late last year.

Santoku Senpaku's newest LNG-fuelled car carrier hits the water

A new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) ordered by Japanese shipping company Santoku Senpaku was launched on Friday, November 28.

Built by China's Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry, the post-Panamax PCTC is the fourth in a series to be ordered by the same owner.

Grimaldi takes delivery of car carrier Grande Istanbul

Italian shipping company the Grimaldi Group took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) in a ceremony in Shanghai on Friday, November 28.

Grande Istanbul is the fourth in a series of PCTCs built for Grimaldi by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding. The series also includes Grande Tianjin and Grande Auckland, which were handed over earlier this year.

Japanese builder hands over new 40,000 DWT bulker to OceanLance

Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group has delivered a new 40,000 DWT bulk carrier, the Vigor OL, to Taiwanese dry bulk operator OceanLance Maritime on November 21.

The Liberia-flagged vessel has a total length of 182.9 metres, a breadth of 31 metres, and a deadweight of 40,048. It is classed by DNV and is powered by a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, providing a service speed of approximately 14 knots.

