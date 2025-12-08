Briese Group's newest multi-purpose cargo ship floated out

Upon completion, the ship will feature two holds that are box-shaped and offer room for almost 26,000 cubic metres of cargo on a floor space of close to 5,000 square metres.

The bridge and the crew accommodation spaces are located at the front of the ship, while two cranes with a combined lifting capacity of 500 tonnes are fitted portside. This allows for an unobstructed 2,830 square metres of space on the weather deck.

BBC Seoul is also certified to operate with open hatches. Whilst intended for worldwide trading with no fixed routes, the design has been optimised to still fit both the St Lawrence Seaway and the Great Lakes.