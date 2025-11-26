Japanese builder hands over new 40,000 DWT bulker to OceanLance

Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group has delivered a new 40,000 DWT bulk carrier, the Vigor OL, to Taiwanese dry bulk operator OceanLance Maritime on November 21.
The Liberia-flagged vessel has a total length of 182.9 metres, a breadth of 31 metres, and a deadweight of 40,048. It is classed by DNV and is powered by a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, providing a service speed of approximately 14 knots.
The ship features a double-hull, box-shaped hold construction with topside tanks, designed to carry a wide variety of cargoes such as bulk, grain, coal, ore, cement, and steel products. For cargo handling, the vessel is equipped with four deck cranes and features wide hatch openings with folding-type hatch covers.
According to the builder, the vessel meets the energy efficiency design index (EEDI) Phase 3 requirements ahead of schedule. It is also equipped with a ballast water treatment system, an inventory of hazardous materials as per the ship recycling convention, and various energy-saving devices including a high-efficiency propeller and low-friction hull paint.