Santoku Senpaku's newest LNG-fuelled car carrier hits the water

A new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) ordered by Japanese shipping company Santoku Senpaku was launched into the water for the first time on Friday, November 28.
Built by China's Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry, the post-Panamax PCTC is the fourth in a series to be ordered by the same owner.
The completed ship will have an LOA of 199.9 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a depth of 14.8 metres, and a design draught of 8.65 metres, and a total capacity of 7,500 CEUs across 13 vehicle decks. Nine of the decks will be fixed while the remaining four will be movable to permit the transport of large vehicles such as trailers and buses.
Access between the vehicle decks will be via fixed and movable ramps.
The PCTC has been designed to meet IMO Tier III emissions standards, hence the incorporation of environmental protection technologies that will help reduce the emissions of SOx, NOx, and particulate matter.
Power for the ship will be provided by a dual-fuel engine that can also operate on LNG.