Grimaldi takes delivery of car carrier Grande Istanbul

Italian shipping company the Grimaldi Group took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) in a ceremony in Shanghai on Friday, November 28.
Grande Istanbul is the fourth in a series of PCTCs built for Grimaldi by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding. The series also includes Grande Tianjin and Grande Auckland, which were handed over earlier this year.
The newbuild has a length of 200 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a gross tonnage of approximately 77,500, and a total capacity of 9,241 CEUs.
Four of the vehicle decks are also capable of carrying other types of rolling cargo, including heavy loads of up to 250 tons and freight as high as 6.5 metres.
Grande Istanbul has also secured the "ammonia ready" class notation from RINA, which certifies that she can be converted in the future to use ammonia as an alternative fuel.
The PCTC's maiden voyage will see her head for the Persian Gulf.