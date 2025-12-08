Dutch yard launches Erik Thun Group's newest hybrid cargo ship

Dutch shipbuilder Ferus Smit has launched a new hybrid cargo vessel ordered by Swedish shipping company the Erik Thun Group.
Naven is the final vessel in a series of six built by Ferus Smit for the Erik Thun Group. Lidan, the first ship in the series, was handed over late last year.
Naven will be fitted with a hybrid propulsion system consisting of batteries and engines that run on traditional fuel. The hybrid arrangement will optimise energy use in addition to helping reduce emissions.
Upon completion, the ship will have an LOA of 89 metres, a moulded beam of 13.35 metres, a deadweight of 5,100, and approximately 5,830 cubic metres of total cargo hold space.
The hull was built in compliance with Finnish/Swedish Ice Class 1B requirements, and the optimised bow design will allow the vessel to carry significantly more cargo with lower energy consumption. This can be achieved even when navigating many restricted waterways in Sweden such as Lake Vanern and the various canals and locks that flow out into the North Sea.
Naven will now undergo final outfitting before entering service in early 2026.