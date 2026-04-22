Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | April 22 – Bulker and PCTC deliveries, China heavy lift ship launch and more

Deliveries include new bulk carriers to owners in the UK and Oman and a car carrier for an Italian operator. A new Chinese heavy lift vessel was recently launched. Lastly, a Latin American mining giant has entered into a charter agreement for ethanol-powered vessels.
UK-based shortsea specialist Carisbrooke Shipping has taken delivery of a new cargo vessel built by Royal T Shipyards in the Netherlands.
Greta C is the latest example in an existing series of multi-purpose dry cargo vessels built by Royal T Shipyards. The first vessels in the same series are already in operation with Dutch shipping company the Vertom Group.
Another vessel from the same series will be delivered to Carisbrooke.
China's Dajin Heavy Industry recently floated out a new heavy lift vessel to be operated by its Dajin Shipping business unit.
King Two is the second in a series of heavy lift vessels to be built by Dajin Heavy Industry to add to its owned fleet of ships. King One, the first ship in the series, recently completed her maiden voyage.
Upon completion, King Two will have an LOA of 239.8 metres, a beam of 51 metres, a depth of 13 metres, a total deck area of 12,000 square metres, and a deadweight of 40,000. Two main engines driving propellers will deliver a speed of 13 knots and a range of 16,000 nautical miles.
Italian shipping company the Grimaldi Group recently took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS).
Grande Tokyo belongs to the same series as Grande Tianjin and Grande Auckland, which were handed over by SWS to Grimaldi in 2025, and Grande Manila and Grande Seoul, which followed in January and March of this year, respectively.
Like her sisters, Grande Tokyo has a length of 200 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a gross tonnage of 77,500, and a total capacity of 9,241 CEUs.
Oman-based Asyad Shipping Company has taken delivery of three Newcastlemax dry bulk carriers named Ain Garziz, Ain Razat and Ain Athum.
According to the company, these ships are secured on long-term contracts. The names of the vessels take inspiration from the springs in Dhofar, it added.
The investment was originally announced on September 28, 2025, for a total consideration of OMR80.5 million ($209 million). Each ship has a capacity of 208,000 DWT and features a ballast water treatment system.
Vale and Shandong Shipping Corporation have concluded an agreement for new ethanol-powered Guaibamax vessels, which are scheduled for delivery starting in 2029.
Vale said this would be the first time in the maritime industry that ethanol will be used as the primary fuel on an oceangoing vessel.
The agreement between Vale and Shandong Shipping includes 25-year contracts for the construction of two vessels, with an option for additional ships.