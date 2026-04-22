Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | April 22 – Bulker and PCTC deliveries, China heavy lift ship launch and more

UK-based shortsea specialist Carisbrooke Shipping has taken delivery of a new cargo vessel built by Royal T Shipyards in the Netherlands.

Greta C is the latest example in an existing series of multi-purpose dry cargo vessels built by Royal T Shipyards. The first vessels in the same series are already in operation with Dutch shipping company the Vertom Group.

Another vessel from the same series will be delivered to Carisbrooke.