Grimaldi welcomes ammonia-ready 9,000CEU PCTC to fleet

Italian shipping company the Grimaldi Group recently took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS).
Grande Seoul belongs to the same series as Grande Tianjin and Grande Auckland, which were handed over by SWS to Grimaldi in 2025, and Grande Manila, which followed in January of this year.
Like her sisters, Grande Seoul has a length of 200 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a gross tonnage of 77,500, and a total capacity of 9,241 CEUs.
Four of her vehicle decks are also capable of carrying other types of rolling cargo, including heavy loads of up to 250 tons and freight as high as 6.5 metres.
Power for the PCTC is provided by one MAN B&W electronically controlled engine. Grimaldi had earlier said this particular engine complies with the most stringent international limits for CO₂, NOx, and SOx emissions.
Grande Seoul was built in compliance with RINA class requirements. She will be depart Shanghai with a cargo of over 6,000 cars on her maiden commercial voyage as part of Grimaldi's Asia-Europe service.