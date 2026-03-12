Grimaldi welcomes ammonia-ready 9,000CEU PCTC to fleet

Italian shipping company the Grimaldi Group recently took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS).

Grande Seoul belongs to the same series as Grande Tianjin and Grande Auckland, which were handed over by SWS to Grimaldi in 2025, and Grande Manila, which followed in January of this year.

Like her sisters, Grande Seoul has a length of 200 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a gross tonnage of 77,500, and a total capacity of 9,241 CEUs.