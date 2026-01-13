Grimaldi takes delivery of fifth ammonia-ready car carrier in series

Italian shipping company the Grimaldi Group took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) during a ceremony in Shanghai on Monday, January 12.
Grande Manila is the fifth ship in a series that also includes Grande Tianjin and Grande Auckland, which were handed over by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding to Grimaldi in 2025.
Like her earlier sisters, Grande Manila has a length of 200 metres, a beam of 38 metres, and a total capacity of 9,241 CEUs.
Four of her vehicle decks are also capable of carrying other types of rolling cargo, including heavy loads of up to 250 tons and freight as high as 6.5 metres.
Power for the PCTC is provided by one MAN B&W electronically controlled engine. Grimaldi had earlier said this particular engine complies with the most stringent international limits for CO₂, NOx, and SOx emissions.
Grande Manila has also secured the "ammonia ready" class notation from RINA, which certifies that she can be converted in the future to use ammonia as an alternative fuel.