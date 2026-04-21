Dajin Heavy Indutry's newest heavy lift ship floated out

China's Dajin Heavy Industry recently floated out a new heavy lift vessel to be operated by its Dajin Shipping business unit.

King Two is the second in a series of heavy lift vessels to be built by Dajin Heavy Industry to add to its owned fleet of ships. King One, the first ship in the series, recently completed her maiden voyage.

Upon completion, King Two will have an LOA of 239.8 metres, a beam of 51 metres, a depth of 13 metres, a total deck area of 12,000 square metres, and a deadweight of 40,000. Two main engines driving propellers will deliver a speed of 13 knots and a range of 16,000 nautical miles.