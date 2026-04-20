Grimaldi takes delivery of ammonia-ready PCTC Grande Tokyo

Italian shipping company the Grimaldi Group recently took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS).

Grande Tokyo belongs to the same series as Grande Tianjin and Grande Auckland, which were handed over by SWS to Grimaldi in 2025, and Grande Manila and Grande Seoul, which followed in January and March of this year, respectively.

Like her sisters, Grande Tokyo has a length of 200 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a gross tonnage of 77,500, and a total capacity of 9,241 CEUs.