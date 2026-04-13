Asyad Shipping takes delivery of three Newcastlemax bulkers

Oman-based Asyad Shipping Company has taken delivery of three Newcastlemax dry bulk carriers named Ain Garziz, Ain Razat and Ain Athum.

According to the company, these ships are secured on long-term contracts. The names of the vessels take inspiration from the springs in Dhofar, it added.

The investment was originally announced on September 28, 2025, for a total consideration of OMR80.5 million ($209 million). Each ship has a capacity of 208,000 DWT and features a ballast water treatment system.