Asyad Shipping takes delivery of three Newcastlemax bulkers

Oman-based Asyad Shipping Company has taken delivery of three Newcastlemax dry bulk carriers named Ain Garziz, Ain Razat and Ain Athum.
According to the company, these ships are secured on long-term contracts. The names of the vessels take inspiration from the springs in Dhofar, it added.
The investment was originally announced on September 28, 2025, for a total consideration of OMR80.5 million ($209 million). Each ship has a capacity of 208,000 DWT and features a ballast water treatment system.
Dr Ibrahim Al-Nadhairi, Chief Executive Officer, noted that the delivery of these Newcastlemax vessels marks a milestone in fleet expansion. He mentioned, “These additions enhance our position as a leading dry bulk operator in the region, while their long-term charter arrangements provide immediate and stable revenue visibility.”
Asyad Shipping reported that two vessels will be recognised on its balance sheet in the first quarter of 2026.
The third ship is expected to be recorded during the second quarter, according to the company.