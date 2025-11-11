Container Vessel News Roundup | November 11 – Dual-fuel ship deliveries from China and Korea plus Taiwan-Japan newbuilding contracts

Deliveries include dual-fuel ships for operators in Singapore and France. A German owner recently christened the latest addition to its fleet while a Taiwanese company has selected three Japanese yards to supply new ships that will be deployed on its global routes.
Taiwan's Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has entered into agreements for six 8,000TEU methanol dual-fuel-ready container vessels with Japan's Nihon Shipyard, Imabari Shipbuilding, and Shoei Kisen Kaisha.
The contracts include the purchase of three containerships and newbuilding orders for another three. Yang Ming said these vessels are scheduled for delivery starting in 2028 and that they mark a key step in the company's fleet optimisation plan to secure mid- to long-term capacity supply and strengthen its global service network.
Hapag-Lloyd christened its newest 24,000TEU container vessel Wilhelmshaven Express in a ceremony at the ship's namesake port on Tuesday, October 28.
The ship is the final unit in a series of 12 that South Korea's Hanwha Ocean built for Hapag-Lloyd beginning with lead ship Hamburg Express in 2024.
Pacific International Lines (PIL) has formally named the fourth ship in a series of LNG dual-fuel container vessels built for the company by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding of China.
Besides being LNG-powered, Kota Orkid is capable of using low-emission bio-methane fuels and is equipped with WinGD’s XDF engine with intelligent control by exhaust recycling, which can significantly reduce methane emissions.
China's Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding has floated out a new dual-fuel container vessel ordered by French liner company the CMA CGM Group.
CMA CGM Notre Dame is the latest example in a series that also includes CMA CGM Seine, which was delivered earlier this year following completion at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.
French container liner company the CMA CGM Group recently took delivery of a new container vessel from South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho.
CMA CGM Helium belongs to a new series of 12 container vessels fitted with dual-fuel engines that can operate on methanol. She is now operating on CMA CGM's service connecting China, South Korea, Singapore, Egypt, Lebanon, Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.