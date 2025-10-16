CMA CGM takes delivery of 13,000TEU newbuild from Korean yard

Like her sisters, CMA CGM Helium has an LOA of 335 metres, a beam of 51 metres, a draught of 15 metres, and a capacity 13,000 TEUs.

The remaining ships in the series will be progressively delivered to CMA CGM following completion at HD Hyundai Samho between 2025 and 2026. All 12 will sail under the flag of Malta.

CMA CGM Iron, the first ship in the series, was handed over to the customer earlier this year. She is now operating between Asia and the Persian Gulf.