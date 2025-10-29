Hapag-Lloyd christens final 24,000TEU ship in series

Hapag-Lloyd christened its newest 24,000TEU container vessel Wilhelmshaven Express in a ceremony at the ship's namesake port on Tuesday, October 28.
The ship is the final unit in a series of 12 that South Korea's Hanwha Ocean built for Hapag-Lloyd beginning with lead ship Hamburg Express in 2024.
Wilhelmshaven Express has an LOA of 399 metres, a beam of 61 metres, a gross tonnage of 229,380, a deadweight of 229,350, and a dual-fuel engine with a total installed power of 58,270 kW. The cargo deck also has 1,500 reefer plugs.
The ship belongs to a series that was designed from the outset for dual-fuel operation, which also encompasses the auxiliary machinery and the boilers in addition to the main engines.
LNG fuel is stored in IMO Type B fuel tanks made from high-manganese steel. The material was selected for the tanks due to its lower cost, lower processing requirements, and greater strength compared to the steel traditionally used in LNG fuel tanks.
Wilhelmshaven Express will be operated alongside her sisters on Hapag-Lloyd's East-West service between Europe and Asia.