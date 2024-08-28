Hapag-Lloyd takes delivery of LNG-fuelled 23,000TEU boxship

Hamburg Express has a capacity of 23,660 TEUs and can run LNG, which is stored in IMO Type B fuel tanks made from high-manganese steel. The material was selected for the tanks due to its lower cost, lower processing requirements, and greater strength compared to the steel traditionally used in LNG fuel tanks.

The newbuild has an LOA of 399 metres, a beam of 61 metres, a gross tonnage of 229,376, a deadweight tonnage of 229,348, and a dual-fuel engine with a total installed power of 58,270 kW. The cargo deck also has 1,500 reefer plugs.