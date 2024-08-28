Hapag-Lloyd takes delivery of LNG-fuelled 23,000TEU boxship
German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd has taken delivery of a new container vessel built by Hanwha Ocean of South Korea. Hamburg Express belongs to a series of 12 ships that also includes Singapore Express, which was delivered in May of this year.
Hamburg Express has a capacity of 23,660 TEUs and can run LNG, which is stored in IMO Type B fuel tanks made from high-manganese steel. The material was selected for the tanks due to its lower cost, lower processing requirements, and greater strength compared to the steel traditionally used in LNG fuel tanks.
The newbuild has an LOA of 399 metres, a beam of 61 metres, a gross tonnage of 229,376, a deadweight tonnage of 229,348, and a dual-fuel engine with a total installed power of 58,270 kW. The cargo deck also has 1,500 reefer plugs.
Hamburg Express belongs to a series of ships that were designed from the outset for dual-fuel operation, which also encompasses the auxiliary machinery and the boilers in addition to the main engines.
The ship will be christened in its namesake city in November 2024.