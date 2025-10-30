Yang Ming orders six methanol dual-fuel-ready containerships from Japanese yards

Taiwan's Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has entered into agreements for six 8,000TEU methanol dual-fuel-ready container vessels with Japan's Nihon Shipyard, Imabari Shipbuilding, and Shoei Kisen Kaisha.
The contracts include the purchase of three containerships and newbuilding orders for another three. Yang Ming said these vessels are scheduled for delivery starting in 2028 and that they mark a key step in the company's fleet optimisation plan to secure mid- to long-term capacity supply and strengthen its global service network.
The 8,000TEU containerships will be the first batch of vessels in the Yang Ming’s fleet to adopt methanol dual-fuel-ready specifications. Upon delivery, the new vessels will gradually replace the company's 5,500TEU containerships that have been in service for over 20 years.
Yang Ming said the main engines of the newer vessels will be prepared for future conversion to methanol fuel, and their propulsion systems will feature high-efficiency propellers, energy-saving rudders, and rudder fins to further optimise performance.