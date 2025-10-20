Chinese yard floats out new 24,000TEU ship for CMA CGM

Container Shipping

China's Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding has floated out a new dual-fuel container vessel ordered by French liner company the CMA CGM Group.

CMA CGM Notre Dame is the latest example in a series that also includes CMA CGM Seine, which was delivered earlier this year following completion at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.

Upon completion, CMA CGM Notre Dame will have an LOA of 399 metres, a beam of 61.3 metres, a draught of 14.5 metres, a depth of 33.5 metres, and a total capacity of 24,000 TEUs. The dimensions make the newbuild one of the largest dual-fuel container vessels in the world, while the 24,000 TEUs may include up to 2,200 refrigerated containers.

The ship’s dual-fuel engine will be fed by mark III membrane-type LNG fuel tanks with a total capacity of 18,600 cubic metres. When operating solely on LNG, the ship can sail up to 20,000 nautical miles on a single voyage, allowing coverage of routes between Europe and the Far East.

