Chinese yard floats out new 24,000TEU ship for CMA CGM

Upon completion, CMA CGM Notre Dame will have an LOA of 399 metres, a beam of 61.3 metres, a draught of 14.5 metres, a depth of 33.5 metres, and a total capacity of 24,000 TEUs. The dimensions make the newbuild one of the largest dual-fuel container vessels in the world, while the 24,000 TEUs may include up to 2,200 refrigerated containers.

The ship’s dual-fuel engine will be fed by mark III membrane-type LNG fuel tanks with a total capacity of 18,600 cubic metres. When operating solely on LNG, the ship can sail up to 20,000 nautical miles on a single voyage, allowing coverage of routes between Europe and the Far East.