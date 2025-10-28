Pacific International Lines names dual-fuel containership Kota Orkid

Pacific International Lines (PIL) has formally named the fourth ship in a series of LNG dual-fuel container vessels built for the company by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding of China.
Besides being LNG-powered, Kota Orkid is capable of using low-emission bio-methane fuels and is equipped with WinGD’s XDF engine with intelligent control by exhaust recycling, which can significantly reduce methane emissions.
The ship is also equipped with ammonia intermediate-ready fuel tanks.
Like her earlier sister Kota Odyssey, Kota Orkid has a capacity of 8,200 TEUs and will be operated on PIL’s south west Africa service, connecting China, Singapore, Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, and Côte d’Ivoire through a direct weekly service.
Kota Orkid is PIL’s eighth LNG-powered vessel delivered to date. This number also includes four 14,000TEU vessels that were handed over beginning in 2024.
The company has another 12 LNG dual-fuel vessels on order, including five 13,000TEU and seven 9,000TEU ships, scheduled for delivery in the coming years.