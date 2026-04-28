Container Vessel News Roundup | April 28 – Asia focus: deliveries to China and Japan; orders from Thailand, Hong Kong and Europe

New vessels have been delivered to operators in China and Japan while construction has begun on an 11,000TEU ship for a Thai owner. Builders in Korea and China have secured orders from customers in Europe and Hong Kong, respectively.
South Korea's HJ Shipbuilding and Construction has secured an additional order for two 10,100 TEU container ships from an unnamed European shipowner.
This contract is valued at KRW357.2 billion ($257.2 million), which increases the total volume to four vessels of the same class.
This follow-up agreement follows an initial contract signed in February for the first two units of the model. These ships feature the maximum specifications that can be constructed at the company's Busan Yeongdo Shipyard dock.
China's Ningbo Ocean Shipping (NBOS) has placed its newest electric container vessel into operational service.
The recently delivered Ningyuan Dian Kun (宁远电鲲) was built by Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding, which said that the ship is the first 10,000DWT electric container vessel to be built and operated in China.
The newbuild has an LOA of 127.8 metres, a beam of 21.6 metres, a depth of 10.5 metres, and a capacity of 740 TEUs. Ten containerised batteries with a combined capacity of 19,000 kWh drive two 875kW permanent magnet motors to propel the ship to speeds of up to 11.5 knots.
Japanese container liner company Ocean Network Express (ONE) has taken delivery of a new container vessel built by Imabari Shipbuilding.
Like her sister ship ONE Serenity, which was delivered in December 2025, ONE Simplicity has an LOA of 335.94 metres, a beam of 51 metres, a draught of 30.1 metres, and a gross tonnage of 140,233.
A 7G95ME-C10.6 main engine supplied by MAN delivers a service speed of approximately 22 knots.
Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, began construction of a new container vessel on Monday, March 23.
The ship is the final unit in a series of four 11,000TEU container vessels ordered from SWS by Thai container liner company the RCL Group in April 2025.
SWS is also building two 4,400TEU vessels for RCL. All four of the 11,000TEU ships are scheduled to be delivered in 2027 while the 4,400TEU ships will follow in 2028.
Hong Kong-based container liner company TS Lines has placed an order for four new container vessels in a series to be constructed by China's Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding.
The contract for the four 2,900TEU vessels has a total cost of approximately US$168.6 million. Deliveries are scheduled to commence no later than May 2029.
TS Lines had earlier contracted Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding for the construction of two firm plus two optional 2,900TEU vessels. The total cost of the six firm ships is approximately US$252.9 million.