Mystery European shipowner orders two more 10,000 TEU containerships from South Korea

South Korea's HJ Shipbuilding and Construction has secured an additional order for two 10,100 TEU container ships from an unnamed European shipowner.

This contract is valued at KRW357.2 billion ($257.2 million), which increases the total volume to four vessels of the same class.

This follow-up agreement follows an initial contract signed in February for the first two units of the model. These ships feature the maximum specifications that can be constructed at the company's Busan Yeongdo Shipyard dock.