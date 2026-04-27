Mystery European shipowner orders two more 10,000 TEU containerships from South Korea

South Korea's HJ Shipbuilding and Construction has secured an additional order for two 10,100 TEU container ships from an unnamed European shipowner.
This contract is valued at KRW357.2 billion ($257.2 million), which increases the total volume to four vessels of the same class.
This follow-up agreement follows an initial contract signed in February for the first two units of the model. These ships feature the maximum specifications that can be constructed at the company's Busan Yeongdo Shipyard dock.
HJSC reported that "high-efficiency" technology expands loading space across the deck and cargo holds. These vessels are equipped with desulphurisation scrubbers and shore power capability.
The shipyard remarked that building sister vessels provides advantages in productivity and profitability through improved efficiency in procurement and processes. This repetitive construction effect is also preferred by shipowners for easier vessel operation and management, it added.
The company has also completed the development of a liquefied natural gas dual-fuel propulsion model for this 10,100 TEU class vessel.