Hong Kong's TS Lines taps Chinese builder for new 2,900TEU ships

Hong Kong-based container liner company TS Lines has placed an order for four new container vessels in a series to be constructed by China's Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding.
The contract for the four 2,900TEU vessels has a total cost of approximately US$168.6 million. Deliveries are scheduled to commence no later than May 2029.
TS Lines had earlier contracted Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding for the construction of two firm plus two optional 2,900TEU vessels. The total cost of the six firm ships is approximately US$252.9 million.
The ships will each have a length of 185.99 metres, a beam of 35.2 metres, a depth of 17.2 metres, a draught of 11 metres at full load displacement, and a deadweight of approximately 36,380.
TS Lines had stated that the acquisition of the 2,900TEU ships from Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding will increase the size and the combined capacity of the company's fleet of owned vessels. The company said this would enable it to meet the growing demand for container liner services, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.