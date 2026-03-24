Hong Kong's TS Lines taps Chinese builder for new 2,900TEU ships

Hong Kong-based container liner company TS Lines has placed an order for four new container vessels in a series to be constructed by China's Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding.

The contract for the four 2,900TEU vessels has a total cost of approximately US$168.6 million. Deliveries are scheduled to commence no later than May 2029.

TS Lines had earlier contracted Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding for the construction of two firm plus two optional 2,900TEU vessels. The total cost of the six firm ships is approximately US$252.9 million.