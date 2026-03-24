Construction begins on final 11,000TEU ship in series for Thailand's RCL

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, began construction of a new container vessel on Monday, March 23.

The ship is the final unit in a series of four 11,000TEU container vessels ordered from SWS by Thai container liner company the RCL Group in April 2025.

SWS is also building two 4,400TEU vessels for RCL. All four of the 11,000TEU ships are scheduled to be delivered in 2027 while the 4,400TEU ships will follow in 2028.