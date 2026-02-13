Order for two 10,000 TEU containerships placed at South Korean yard

HJ Shipbuilding and Construction (HJSC) announced on February 11 that it has signed a construction contract with an unnamed European shipowner for two 10,100 TEU container ships. The total value of the agreement is KRW353.2 billion ($264.9 million).
The deal includes an option for two further vessels of the same specification. This order is described as the first time that a large container carrier exceeding 10,000 TEU will be built at the Yeongdo Shipyard.
The vessels will feature a hull design intended to improve fuel efficiency for the shipping industry. HJSC stated the ships will be fitted with scrubbers and desulphurisation facilities to meet International Maritime Organisation regulations.
According to HJSC, the Yeongdo Shipyard in Busan has previously adapted to build 8,000 TEU vessels. In 2004, the group developed a method to weld hulls underwater for ships exceeding 300 metres in length.
The shipbuilder recently completed the delivery of a 9,000 TEU methanol-powered vessel for HMM. HJSC noted that this latest contract represents a repeat order from a client who had recently commissioned a container ship from the group.
The company said it has focused on developing mid-sized vessels to maintain its competitive position in the shipbuilding sector.