Order for two 10,000 TEU containerships placed at South Korean yard

HJ Shipbuilding and Construction (HJSC) announced on February 11 that it has signed a construction contract with an unnamed European shipowner for two 10,100 TEU container ships. The total value of the agreement is KRW353.2 billion ($264.9 million).

The deal includes an option for two further vessels of the same specification. This order is described as the first time that a large container carrier exceeding 10,000 TEU will be built at the Yeongdo Shipyard.

The vessels will feature a hull design intended to improve fuel efficiency for the shipping industry. HJSC stated the ships will be fitted with scrubbers and desulphurisation facilities to meet International Maritime Organisation regulations.