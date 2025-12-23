ONE takes delivery of new 13,900 TEU boxship

The Imabari Shipbuilding Group delivered the 13,900 TEU containership ONE Serenity to container line Ocean Network Express (ONE) on December 19, 2025.
The ship measures 335.94 metres in length and 51 metres in width and has a gross tonnage of 140,233. It is powered by a MAN 7G95ME-C10.6 main engine, achieving a service speed of approximately 22 knots. ONE Serenity is flagged in Liberia and classed by Lloyd’s Register.
The vessel has a container loading capacity of 13,932 TEU and features up to four lashing bridges on the deck to facilitate cargo operations. The ship is designed to transport frozen containers in both the holds and on deck.
It also supports the carriage of various hazardous materials in compliance with the international maritime dangerous goods (IMDG) code.
Imabari said the hull design incorporates energy-saving devices, a twist rudder, and low-friction paint to enhance efficiency.
The builder noted that these features contribute to an energy efficiency design index (EEDI) reduction rate of approximately 60 per cent compared to standard values. In addition, the vessel is fitted with a bow wind cover to improve performance in real-sea conditions.
Environmental equipment includes a hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system (EGCS) and an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system to meet sulphur and nitrogen oxide emission regulations.
Imabari highlighted that the ONE Serenity has received approval in principle (AIP) for future conversion to methanol and ammonia fuels, as well as the installation of carbon dioxide recovery equipment.