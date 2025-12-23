ONE takes delivery of new 13,900 TEU boxship

The Imabari Shipbuilding Group delivered the 13,900 TEU containership ONE Serenity to container line Ocean Network Express (ONE) on December 19, 2025.

The ship measures 335.94 metres in length and 51 metres in width and has a gross tonnage of 140,233. It is powered by a MAN 7G95ME-C10.6 main engine, achieving a service speed of approximately 22 knots. ONE Serenity is flagged in Liberia and classed by Lloyd’s Register.