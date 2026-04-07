ONE takes delivery of 13,900TEU newbuild

The vessel can carry up to 13,932 standard containers and is equipped with up to four lashing points on the deck, allowing for the transport of reefer containers in the holds and on the deck, as well as various dangerous goods as defined by the IMDG Code.

Featuring an optimised hull form developed using advanced analytical technologies, the ship is designed for high efficiency during high-frequency voyages. She boasts energy-saving devices, a twisted rudder, and hull coatings that reduce friction with seawater, allowing her to achieve significantly improved fuel efficiency.

ONE Simplicity is registered to Liberia and was built in compliance with Lloyd’s Register requirements.