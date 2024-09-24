Security Vessel News Roundup | September 24 – US and French Navy supply ships, Chinese law enforcement boats and more

Changzhou FRP Boatbuilding of China has completed construction of five new patrol vessels in a series ordered by the General Administration of Customs.

Each vessel has an LOA of 14.5 metres, a beam of 3.6 metres, a draught of only 0.8 metre, and a depth of 1.95 metres. The two main engines on each boat drive propellers to deliver speeds in excess of 55 knots.