Security Vessel News Roundup | September 24 – US and French Navy supply ships, Chinese law enforcement boats and more
This week, we cover deliveries of a landing craft, a multi-role naval ship, and customs patrol boats for operation in China. A new US Navy submarine formally enters service as construction continues on new surface combatants for Greece and Russia and a supply vessel for France.
Construction completed on new fast patrol boats for Chinese customs agency
Changzhou FRP Boatbuilding of China has completed construction of five new patrol vessels in a series ordered by the General Administration of Customs.
Each vessel has an LOA of 14.5 metres, a beam of 3.6 metres, a draught of only 0.8 metre, and a depth of 1.95 metres. The two main engines on each boat drive propellers to deliver speeds in excess of 55 knots.
Chinese agriculture ministry's newest fisheries patrol vessel floated out
China's Jianglong Shipbuilding has launched a new fisheries patrol vessel ordered by the country's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
Upon completion, the vessel will have an LOA of 56.4 metres, a beam of eight metres, a depth of 3.8 metres, a draught of 2.1 metres, and four main engines that will deliver a design speed of 30 knots.
The vessel will also have an integrated navigation and command platform, a firefighting monitor, and facilities for operating unmanned aerial vehicles.
Name announced for future US Navy Virginia-class submarine
US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro has announced that the future Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine SSN 812 will be named USS Baltimore.
The submarine will honour the city of Baltimore, Maryland, the crews of one Continental Navy ship, and the five previous US Navy vessels (including one nuclear-powered submarine) named Baltimore.
Hellenic Navy’s second FDI HN frigate hits the water
French shipbuilder the Naval Group has launched the second unit of three defence and intervention frigates (Fregate de Defense et d'Intervention; FDI) ordered from the company by the Hellenic Navy.
Like its sisters, the future HS Nearchos will have a displacement of 4,500 tonnes, a length of approximately 122 metres, a beam of 18 metres, and a maximum speed of 27 knots. Armament will include surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, and a 76mm naval gun.
US Navy christens fleet oiler Lucy Stone
The US Navy christened its newest John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler (T-AO) in a ceremony at General Dynamics NASSCO's San Diego, California shipyard on Saturday, September 21.
The future USNS Lucy Stone honours a 19th century American suffragist and abolitionist. Like its John Lewis-class sisters, the vessel will provide diesel fuel and lubricating oil and small quantities of fresh and frozen provisions, stores, and potable water to US Navy ships at sea, as well as jet fuel for aircraft.
US Navy takes delivery of expeditionary sea base Robert E. Simanek
The US Navy took delivery of the future USS Robert E. Simanek, a Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base (ESB) in a ceremony in San Diego, California, on Thursday, September 12.
The fifth Lewis B. Puller-class ESB to be built for the US Navy honours the late Private First Class Robert E. Simanek, a US Marine who was awarded America's highest military decoration, the Medal of Honor, for his actions during the Korean War. Ann Simanek Clark, daughter of PFC Simanek, was the ship's sponsor at the naming ceremony on May 4, 2024.
French Navy's second BRF support ship hits the water
French shipbuilder Chantiers de l'Atlantique has launched a new logistic support ship ordered from the company by the French Navy. The future Jacques Stosskopf is the second in the second in a planned class of four naval auxiliary vessels that have been designated as Force Supply Ships (Batiments Ravitailleurs de Forces; BRF).
US Navy commissions attack submarine New Jersey
The US Navy commissioned its newest Virginia-class nuclear-powered, fast attack submarine in a ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Middletown, New Jersey, on Saturday, September 14.
USS New Jersey is the eleventh Virginia-class boat delivered by Newport News Shipbuilding division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, and the 23rd to be built as part of the teaming agreement with General Dynamics Electric Boat. It is also the third US Navy vessel named in recognition of the state of New Jersey.
US Navy takes delivery of eleventh SSC landing craft
The US Navy took delivery of its newest ship to shore connector (SSC) landing craft air cushion (LCAC), LCAC 110, from Textron Systems Corporation of New Orleans on Friday, September 6.
The delivery of LCAC 110 comes after completion of acceptance trials conducted by the navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey, which tested the readiness and capability of the craft to effectively meet its requirements.
Russian Navy's newest missile corvette to begin sea trials
Russia's Zelenodolsk Shipyard will soon commence sea trials of a new Project 22800 or Karakurt-class guided-missile corvette ordered by the Russian Navy.
Like its Project 22800 sisters, the future Taifun ("Typhoon") will have a length of 67 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a displacement of around 800 tonnes, and a speed in excess of 30 knots.