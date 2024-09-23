Hellenic Navy’s second FDI HN frigate hits the water

Like its sisters, the future HS Nearchos will have a displacement of 4,500 tonnes, a length of approximately 122 metres, a beam of 18 metres, and a maximum speed of 27 knots. Armament will include surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, and a 76mm naval gun.

Aviation facilities will also be available for use by a 10-tonne utility helicopter and an unmanned aerial vehicle. The Naval Group will provide the vessel with anti-torpedo countermeasures while Thales will install the radar, the sonar, and the electronic warfare systems.