Hellenic Navy’s second FDI HN frigate hits the water
French shipbuilder the Naval Group has launched the second unit of three defence and intervention frigates (Fregate de Defense et d'Intervention; FDI) ordered from the company by the Hellenic Navy.
Like its sisters, the future HS Nearchos will have a displacement of 4,500 tonnes, a length of approximately 122 metres, a beam of 18 metres, and a maximum speed of 27 knots. Armament will include surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, and a 76mm naval gun.
Aviation facilities will also be available for use by a 10-tonne utility helicopter and an unmanned aerial vehicle. The Naval Group will provide the vessel with anti-torpedo countermeasures while Thales will install the radar, the sonar, and the electronic warfare systems.
Nearchos and class lead ship HS Kimon will be delivered to the Hellenic Navy in 2025 while the third ship, the future HS Formion, will follow in 2026 in fulfilment of the contracts, which also cover in-service support and include an option for a fourth frigate.
Once in service, the FDI HN ships will perform missions including anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and special operations support.