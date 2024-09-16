French Navy's second BRF support ship hits the water

Upon completion, the future Jacques Stosskopf will have an LOA of 194 metres, a beam of 27.6 metres, a draught of nine metres, a displacement of 31,000 tonnes at full load, capacity for 13,000 cubic metres of fuel cargo, and accommodation for 130 crewmembers and up to 60 additional personnel.

A diesel-electric propulsion system with a total installed power of 24 MW can deliver a maximum speed of 20 knots and a range of 7,000 nautical miles.