US Navy christens fleet oiler Lucy Stone
The US Navy christened its newest John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler (T-AO) in a ceremony at General Dynamics NASSCO's San Diego, California shipyard on Saturday, September 21.
The future USNS Lucy Stone honours a 19th century American suffragist and abolitionist. Like its John Lewis-class sisters, the vessel will provide diesel fuel and lubricating oil and small quantities of fresh and frozen provisions, stores, and potable water to US Navy ships at sea, as well as jet fuel for aircraft.
The ship also boasts the capacity to carry up to 157,000 barrels of oil, a significant dry cargo capacity, and aviation capability courtesy of a helicopter deck.
The John Lewis-class ships are all based on commercial design standards and will form part of the US Navy's Combat Logistics Force. These vessels will replace the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oilers, which have been in service with the navy since the mid-1980s and have smaller dry cargo capacities.
Construction of the T-AOs was done in compliance with the American Bureau of Shipping's steel vessel rules.