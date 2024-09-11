US Navy takes delivery of eleventh SSC landing craft

The delivery of LCAC 110 comes after completion of acceptance trials conducted by the navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey, which tested the readiness and capability of the craft to effectively meet its requirements.

The LCAC 100-class SSCs are built with similar configurations, dimensions, and clearances to the navy's legacy LCACs to ensure their compatibility with existing well deck-equipped amphibious ships as well as the Expeditionary Transfer Docks of the Military Sealift Command.