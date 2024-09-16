US Navy takes delivery of expeditionary sea base Robert E. Simanek

The fifth Lewis B. Puller-class ESB to be built for the US Navy honours the late Private First Class Robert E. Simanek, a US Marine who was awarded America's highest military decoration, the Medal of Honor, for his actions during the Korean War. Ann Simanek Clark, daughter of PFC Simanek, was the ship's sponsor at the naming ceremony on May 4, 2024.

The 785-foot (239-metre) Robert E. Simanek will be used for missions including counter-piracy operations, mine countermeasures, special operations support, and humanitarian aid and disaster relief. A diesel-electric propulsion system will deliver a service speed of 15 knots and a range of 9,500 nautical miles.