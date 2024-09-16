US Navy commissions attack submarine New Jersey

USS New Jersey is the eleventh Virginia-class boat delivered by Newport News Shipbuilding division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, and the 23rd to be built as part of the teaming agreement with General Dynamics Electric Boat. It is also the third US Navy vessel named in recognition of the state of New Jersey.

Like its Virginia-class sisters, New Jersey will be capable of supporting multiple mission areas and can operate at speeds of more than 25 knots for months at a time.