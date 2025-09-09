Security

Security Vessel News Roundup | September 10 – Irish customs patrol boat, Turkish and Philippine frigates and more

Security Vessel News Roundup | September 10 – Irish customs patrol boat, Turkish and Philippine frigates and more
Published on

Deliveries include a Philippine Navy frigate and a hybrid patrol boat for Ireland's Revenue Commissioners agency. The Russian Navy has commissioned an icebreaking patrol ship into service as construction continues on a new surface combatant for Turkey. Lastly, work has begun on a multi-role vessel for the UK Royal Navy.

Philippine Navy's newest frigate arrives in home waters

The Philippine Navy guided-missile frigate BRP Diego Silang off the coast of Zambales province, September 8, 2025
The Philippine Navy guided-missile frigate BRP Diego Silang off the coast of Zambales province, September 8, 2025Philippine Navy

The Philippine Navy's newest guided-missile frigate arrived in Philippine waters earlier this week upon the completion of her delivery voyage from South Korea.

The future BRP Diego Silang arrived 14 nautical miles off the coast of Zambales province north of Manila on Monday, September 8. Upon arrival, she was welcomed by the guided-missile frigate BRP Jose Rizal.

Turkish Navy's fourth Istif-class frigate floated out

TCG İçel, the Turkish Navy's fourth Istif-class frigate
TCG İçel, the Turkish Navy's fourth Istif-class frigateTurkish Defence Industry Agency President Haluk Görgün official X account

Turkey's Sedef Shipyard has launched the fourth Istif-class multi-role frigate slated for the Turkish Navy.

Like her sisters, the future TCG İçel belongs to the MILGEM family of warships developed by the Turkish Government in collaboration with local defence companies.

Ireland's Revenue Commissioners welcomes hybrid patrol boat into service

RCC Cosaint
RCC CosaintArmon Shipyard

The Revenue Commissioners of Ireland recently took delivery of a new patrol boat built by Spanish shipyard Armon.

RCC Cosaint was designed by French engineering firm Mauric. It is slated to replace RCC Suirbhéir, an earlier boat that the Revenue Commissioners has been operating since 2004.

BMT unveils new multi-role strike ship concept for Royal Navy

Rendering of BMT's multi-role strike ship concept
Rendering of BMT's multi-role strike ship conceptBMT

Ship design consultancy BMT has unveiled a conceptual design for a future multi-role strike ship for the UK Royal Navy. The new concept was developed to align with the navy's future amphibious fleet recapitalisation and the evolving multi role support ship (MRSS) programme.

BMT stated that the design emphasises scalable capability, modularity, and the integration of advanced technologies such as uncrewed systems and flexible well dock operations. It is intended to support dispersed, forward-deployed commando forces and provide a “robust” crisis response capability.

Russian Navy commissions icebreaking patrol ship

The Russian Navy icebreaking patrol ship Ivan Papanin during her commissioning ceremony, September 5, 2025
The Russian Navy icebreaking patrol ship Ivan Papanin during her commissioning ceremony, September 5, 2025United Shipbuilding Corporation

The Russian Navy commissioned a new icebreaking patrol ship into service in a ceremony in Severomorsk on Friday, September 5.

Built by United Shipbuilding Corporation's Admiralty Shipyards, Ivan Papanin is the first under Project 23550, a new class of icebreaking patrol ships ordered by the Russian Navy. Design work was undertaken by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau.

Europe
United Kingdom
France
MENA
Asia
Spain
Ireland
Philippines
Royal Navy
South Korea
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries
Philippine Navy
Russian Navy
Turkey
Mauric
BMT
Admiralty Shipyards
United Shipbuilding Corporation
Turkish Navy
MILGEM
BRP Jose Rizal
Sedef Shipyard
Zambales
Revenue Commissioners (Ireland)
Miguel Malvar class
Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau
Ivan Papanin
Project 23550
Istif class
Ivan Papanin class
BRP Diego Silang
RCC Cosaint
TCG Icel

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com