Security Vessel News Roundup | September 10 – Irish customs patrol boat, Turkish and Philippine frigates and more

Deliveries include a Philippine Navy frigate and a hybrid patrol boat for Ireland's Revenue Commissioners agency. The Russian Navy has commissioned an icebreaking patrol ship into service as construction continues on a new surface combatant for Turkey. Lastly, work has begun on a multi-role vessel for the UK Royal Navy.
The Philippine Navy's newest guided-missile frigate arrived in Philippine waters earlier this week upon the completion of her delivery voyage from South Korea.
The future BRP Diego Silang arrived 14 nautical miles off the coast of Zambales province north of Manila on Monday, September 8. Upon arrival, she was welcomed by the guided-missile frigate BRP Jose Rizal.
Turkey's Sedef Shipyard has launched the fourth Istif-class multi-role frigate slated for the Turkish Navy.
Like her sisters, the future TCG İçel belongs to the MILGEM family of warships developed by the Turkish Government in collaboration with local defence companies.
The Revenue Commissioners of Ireland recently took delivery of a new patrol boat built by Spanish shipyard Armon.
RCC Cosaint was designed by French engineering firm Mauric. It is slated to replace RCC Suirbhéir, an earlier boat that the Revenue Commissioners has been operating since 2004.
Ship design consultancy BMT has unveiled a conceptual design for a future multi-role strike ship for the UK Royal Navy. The new concept was developed to align with the navy's future amphibious fleet recapitalisation and the evolving multi role support ship (MRSS) programme.
BMT stated that the design emphasises scalable capability, modularity, and the integration of advanced technologies such as uncrewed systems and flexible well dock operations. It is intended to support dispersed, forward-deployed commando forces and provide a “robust” crisis response capability.
The Russian Navy commissioned a new icebreaking patrol ship into service in a ceremony in Severomorsk on Friday, September 5.
Built by United Shipbuilding Corporation's Admiralty Shipyards, Ivan Papanin is the first under Project 23550, a new class of icebreaking patrol ships ordered by the Russian Navy. Design work was undertaken by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau.