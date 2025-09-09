Philippine Navy's newest frigate arrives in home waters

Aviation facilities will include a flight deck and hangar for use by a 12-tonne helicopter.

The future Diego Silang is named after a Filipino politician and independence activist who led a brief but failed uprising against Spanish colonisers in the northern Philippines' Ilocos region from 1762 until his assassination in 1763.

The Miguel Malvar-class ships were built in fulfilment of a contract awarded in late 2021 by the Philippine Department of National Defense.

