BMT unveils new multi-role strike ship concept for Royal Navy
Ship design consultancy BMT has unveiled a conceptual design for a future multi-role strike ship for the UK Royal Navy. The new concept was developed to align with the navy's future amphibious fleet recapitalisation and the evolving multi role support ship (MRSS) programme.
BMT stated that the design emphasises scalable capability, modularity, and the integration of advanced technologies such as uncrewed systems and flexible well dock operations. It is intended to support dispersed, forward-deployed commando forces and provide a “robust” crisis response capability.
BMT said the new concept is designed around modularity, enabling rapid reconfiguration for mission-specific roles such as medical support, command and control, or logistics through the use of containerised pods.
The company added that its strike capability integrates long-range precision missile systems, while its design also supports combined air manoeuvre operations, capable of launching and recovering both crewed and uncrewed rotary platforms.
Tim Neild, Head of Business Development at BMT, said the platform reflects the company's commitment to supporting the Royal Navy’s future amphibious ambitions.
BMT also noted that while the concept is not a final answer to the MRSS specification, it serves as a foundation for further development and invites collaboration as the Royal Navy continues to shape its requirements.