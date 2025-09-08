BMT unveils new multi-role strike ship concept for Royal Navy

Ship design consultancy BMT has unveiled a conceptual design for a future multi-role strike ship for the UK Royal Navy. The new concept was developed to align with the navy's future amphibious fleet recapitalisation and the evolving multi role support ship (MRSS) programme.

BMT stated that the design emphasises scalable capability, modularity, and the integration of advanced technologies such as uncrewed systems and flexible well dock operations. It is intended to support dispersed, forward-deployed commando forces and provide a “robust” crisis response capability.