Turkish Navy's fourth Istif-class frigate floated out

The frigate will be used for anti-surface warfare, anti-air warfare, and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) as well as secondary roles that include reconnaissance, surveillance, target detection, identification, recognition, and early warning.

The future İçel utilises a modified Ada-class ASW corvette hull with greater dimensions to accommodate greater fuel capacity (for extended range), a larger battery of missiles, and a vertical launch system for surface-to-air missiles. More than 80 per cent local content will be used in the ship's manufacture, which is above STM's minimum requirement of 75 per cent.