Russian Navy commissions icebreaking patrol ship
The Russian Navy commissioned a new icebreaking patrol ship into service in a ceremony in Severomorsk on Friday, September 5.
Built by United Shipbuilding Corporation's Admiralty Shipyards, Ivan Papanin is the first under Project 23550, a new class of icebreaking patrol ships ordered by the Russian Navy. Design work was undertaken by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau.
The ship has a length of 114 metres, a beam of 18 metres, a draught of six metres, a displacement of 8,500 tonnes at full load, and space for 60 crewmembers and up to 50 additional personnel.
The hull has been strengthened in compliance with the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping’s Arc7 ice class notation, which means the vessel is able to break through ice up to 1.7 metres thick.
The armament consists of one AK-176MA 76mm naval gun, surface-to-air missiles, and eight Kalibr surface-to-surface missiles. The electronics meanwhile include a radar and hydrometeorological equipment.
The aviation facilities include a flight deck and hangar for use by a Ka-27 helicopter and an unmanned aerial vehicle. Space is also available for a Project 23321 landing hovercraft, two Project 03160/Raptor-class high-speed boats for at-sea interceptions and boardings, and containerised modules for various missions.
Ivan Papanin has been assigned to the Russian Northern Fleet.