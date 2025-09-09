Ireland's Revenue Commissioners welcomes hybrid patrol boat into service
The Revenue Commissioners of Ireland recently took delivery of a new patrol boat built by Spanish shipyard Armon.
RCC Cosaint was designed by French engineering firm Mauric. It is slated to replace RCC Suirbhéir, an earlier boat that the Revenue Commissioners has been operating since 2004.
The 35-metre vessel is fitted with a gyrostabiliser and a hybrid electric propulsion system. Mauric said the hull design has been validated through ten previously delivered vessels, providing operators with excellent performance in challenging maritime conditions.
The studies conducted by Mauric enabled the design of a vessel meeting Lloyd's classification requirements, ensuring compliance with international maritime standards.
The hybrid propulsion system delivers a speed of 18 knots with reduced fuel consumption. When running on electric power alone, the vessel will be able to operate silently for conducting surveillance operations.
The vessel is fitted with a stern ramp for launch and recovery of a 6.25-metre rigid inflatable boat, while an aft access door facilitates personnel transfer during interceptions. The stern also features a dedicated landing platform for use by unmanned aerial vehicles that would help expand the vessel's surveillance coverage.