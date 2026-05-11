Security Vessel News Roundup | May 12 – Turkish mini submarine, Russian stealth corvette and more

Deliveries include two warships, one being a stealth corvette for the Russian Navy. Construction meanwhile continues on a Turkish midget submarine and a corvette for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces. Lastly, a US shipbuilder has been awarded a contract for a guided-missile destroyer.
Turkish defence technology company Datum has launched the first example of a new class of midget submarine that can be operated in both shallow and deep waters.
Classified by Datum as a "deep diving wet and dry seabed warfare submarine," the nine-metre, 12-ton vessel will be used primarily for damaging undersea cables via a manipulator cutter as well as for minelaying.
The midget submarine is designed to be carried on the backs of larger submarines. It will have space for two operators/swimmers and a maximum diving depth of 600 metres.
Spanish shipbuilder Navantia laid the keel of a future Avante 2200 corvette for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) during a ceremony on Friday, May 8.
The future Neom will be identical to the Avante 2200 ships already in service with the RSNF. This particular ship is one of three that were ordered from Navantia by the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Defence in late 2024.
Navantia will be responsible for the delivery of the first unit in Spain and will finalise Neom and another ship in Saudi Arabia for the installation, integration and trials of the Hazem Combat System to be done by SAMINavantia, similar to the works carried out on the fourth and fifth units of an earlier corvette contract.
The Philippine Navy's newest offshore patrol vessel (OPV) arrived in her home waters late last week following the completion of her delivery voyage from South Korea.
The future BRP Rajah Lakandula is the second of a planned class of six 94--metre OPVs being built for the Philippine Navy by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in fulfilment of PHP30 billion (US$500 million) contract awarded by the Philippine Department of National Defense in 2022.
Class lead ship BRP Rajah Sulayman was commissioned into service in February of this year.
The Russian Navy recently commissioned a new stealth warship into service.
Burya (Буря; "Storm") is the latest example of the Project 22800 or Karakurt-class corvettes. Like her sisters, she has a length of 67 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a displacement of around 800 tonnes, and a speed in excess of 30 knots.
The ship's armament includes Oniks and Kalibr anti-ship cruise missiles, 76mm naval guns, a Pantsir-M close-in weapon system consisting of surface-to-air missiles, and 14.5mm machine guns.
The US Navy has awarded General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (GDBIW) a contract for the construction of the future USS Robert R. Ingram, the navy's 98th Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer.
The ship is named after retired US Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Robert Roland Ingram, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Vietnam War.
Like her sister ship USS Louis H. Wilson Jr., the future Robert R. Ingram will be built in the flight III configuration at GDBIW's facilities in Bath, Maine.