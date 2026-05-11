Security Vessel News Roundup | May 12 – Turkish mini submarine, Russian stealth corvette and more

Turkish defence technology company Datum has launched the first example of a new class of midget submarine that can be operated in both shallow and deep waters.

Classified by Datum as a "deep diving wet and dry seabed warfare submarine," the nine-metre, 12-ton vessel will be used primarily for damaging undersea cables via a manipulator cutter as well as for minelaying.

The midget submarine is designed to be carried on the backs of larger submarines. It will have space for two operators/swimmers and a maximum diving depth of 600 metres.