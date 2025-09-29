US Navy christens destroyer Louis H. Wilson Jr.

The US Navy formally named the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Louis H. Wilson Jr. in a ceremony at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works' shipyard in Maine on Saturday, September 27.

The future Louis H. Wilson Jr. is the first Arleigh Burke-class destroyer built in the flight III configuration at Bath Iron Works. Flight III destroyers will have improved capability and capacity to perform anti-air warfare and ballistic missile defence in support of the integrated air and missile defence mission.