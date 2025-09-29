US Navy christens destroyer Louis H. Wilson Jr.

The US Navy formally named the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Louis H. Wilson Jr. in a ceremony at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works' shipyard in Maine on Saturday, September 27.
The future Louis H. Wilson Jr. is the first Arleigh Burke-class destroyer built in the flight III configuration at Bath Iron Works. Flight III destroyers will have improved capability and capacity to perform anti-air warfare and ballistic missile defence in support of the integrated air and missile defence mission.
The ship honour the late US Marine Corps General Louis Hugh Wilson, Jr., who was awarded the Medal of Honor for actions in the Battle of Guam in 1944. General Wilson later became commandant of the US Marine Corps.
Among the notable guests at Saturday's ceremony are Janet Wilson Taylor, daughter of the late General Wilson, and retired US Marine Corps Colonel Harvey C. Barnum Jr. Like the late General Wilson, Colonel Barnum is a Medal of Honor recipient as well as the namesake of an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer under construction at Bath Iron Works.
The future Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Patrick Gallagher, USS Quentin Walsh, USS John E. Kilmer, USS William Charette, and USS Richard G. Lugar are also under construction at Bath Iron Works.